Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.33% to 2,964.15 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 0.25% to 1,127.29 points. The yuan lost 7.7 kopecks to 11.171 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was moving within 2,850-2,950 points, remaining with the moderate downside. It has become calm at the geopolitical front - the negotiating track on Ukraine is paused. Meanwhile the EU countries are preparing to discuss a new package of anti-Russian sanctions and the White House confirms plans to introduce extra tariffs for India since Wednesday for trade cooperation with Russia," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Seligdar became one of growth leaders on the Moscow Exchange on expectations of strong six-month reporting statements to be published at the end of the week," Vladimir Chernov from Freedom Finance Global said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,850-2,950 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global said.