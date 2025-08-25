Russia's 2025 buckwheat yield to cover domestic demand — ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s 2025 gross buckwheat yield will be enough to cover domestic demand and then some, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture told reporters.

"Considering huge inventories standing at 210,000 tons as of August 1, the bulk yield of buckwheat in 2025 will provide the food market with required raw material for processing in surplus quantities," the ministry said.

The buckwheat harvest is currently in its early stages. The average crop yield this year is at 17.2 hundred kilograms per hectare, which is 3.7 hundred kilograms per hectare above last year’s levels, the ministry said.

The Izvestia newspaper reported earlier that the buckwheat harvest in Russia may plunge by 35% by the end of 2025 to its lowest output in the last six years. Analysts tied the forecast to poor weather conditions and economic challenges. At the same time, the newspaper said there would be no buckwheat shortage because Russia has "huge inventories" of the grain. Despite this, prices may still rise, the news outlet cautioned.

In 2024, Russia produced over 580,000 metric tons of buckwheat, up 4.5% year on year, the agriculture ministry said. The production output totaled 253,600 metric tons year-to-date.

"Producing more buckwheat helps keep prices stable on the market. As of August 20, according to Russian statistical agency Rosstat, the retail price of buckwheat is 4.3% lower than last year," the ministry added.