Regulator to ban unqualified investors from purchasing credit digital financial assets

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is planning to ban unqualified investors from purchasing credit digital financial assets in 2026, according to a document released on the regulator’s website.

"To limit the circle of investors in credit digital financial assets to qualified investors only (planned for early 2026)," the Central Bank said.

Meanwhile, on credit digital financial assets issued by the bank, it is planned to improve the quality of information disclosure and minimize risks for retail investors, according to the regulator.

In particular, the Bank of Russia plans to develop a standard for disclosing information on credit digital financial assets as, in the opinion of the Central Bank, investors cannot currently count on having complete, understandable, and timely information about the product they are purchasing. "There are currently no detailed requirements for issuers to disclose information on issued credit digital financial assets necessary for assessing the risk of a 'transferable' loan," according to the document.

The regulator also plans to clarify requirements for the minimum set of indicators characterizing the quality of assets in 2026.