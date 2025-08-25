{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Regulator to ban unqualified investors from purchasing credit digital financial assets

The regulator plans to develop a standard for disclosing information on credit digital financial assets as investors presumably cannot count on having complete, understandable, and timely information about the product they are purchasing as of now

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is planning to ban unqualified investors from purchasing credit digital financial assets in 2026, according to a document released on the regulator’s website.

"To limit the circle of investors in credit digital financial assets to qualified investors only (planned for early 2026)," the Central Bank said.

Meanwhile, on credit digital financial assets issued by the bank, it is planned to improve the quality of information disclosure and minimize risks for retail investors, according to the regulator.

In particular, the Bank of Russia plans to develop a standard for disclosing information on credit digital financial assets as, in the opinion of the Central Bank, investors cannot currently count on having complete, understandable, and timely information about the product they are purchasing. "There are currently no detailed requirements for issuers to disclose information on issued credit digital financial assets necessary for assessing the risk of a 'transferable' loan," according to the document.

The regulator also plans to clarify requirements for the minimum set of indicators characterizing the quality of assets in 2026.

Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.33% to 2,964.15 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 0.25% to 1,127.29 points
Ukrainian soldiers who have fled to Romania is equal to army corps — Russian military
Data from the Ukrainian border guard service indicates that since the start of 2025 alone, approximately 5,000 individuals have crossed into Romania, a figure sufficient to assemble a mechanized brigade
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Latest situation update from Kharkov military administration chief Vitaly Ganchev
The situation around Kupyansk remains tense, according to Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration
Germany took note of Hungary and Slovakia’s reaction to Kiev’s strikes on Druzhba pipeline
Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
Ukraine loses 1,270 troops in all directions of special military operation in 24 hours
Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position
Durov calls his arrest mistake of French police
Pavel Durov said that a year later, the investigation against him failed to reveal any guilt of him, or Telegram
Finnish president hopes relations with Russia to mend after special operation in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb hopes that new relations with Russia will be very practical
Kiev’s ‘exchange fund’ nears zero, Russia has thousands more Ukrainian POWs — Medinsky
The Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine also said that recently the Russian Military Historical Society handed over several thousand books to the institutions where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held, including textbooks on the history of Russia in the 20th century and pamphlets about Bandera
FSB detains woman who smuggled bomb hidden inside icon to agency’s office in Crimea
The bomb contained foreign-made plastic explosives and a mechanism triggered by a code
Zelensky won’t be able to shift focus from issue of Russian language in Ukraine — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky told reporters earlier that Ukraine did not intend to grant Russian the status of a state language as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia
US economist calls on Europe to normalize relations with Russia
Jeffrey Sachs pointed out that Europe, especially Germany, had a successful experience of economic ties with Russia
Russian armed forces liberate Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk region — defense ministry
According to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, five settlements were previously liberated in the region
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Kharkov regional official says he hopes for liberation of entire region by Russian forces
"The most important thing for us is indeed our Kharkov land - many people are waiting for Russia there," Vitaly Ganchev stressed
China, Russia dynamically develop cooperation at various levels — lawmaker
Earlier, it was reported that a Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in China for an official visit
US sees security guarantees, territories key to Ukrainian deal — JD Vance
"So, whether we solve those issues — we've actually identified the two critical issues, one to Ukrainians, one to the Russians", US Vice President said
Israel's strike on Yemen violates sovereignty of all Arab countries — Hamas
Movement called on all Arab and Islamic countries to "support Yemen in the face of this attack" and thanked supporters of the rebel movement Ansar Allah, Houthis for their actions against Israel
Polish Interior Ministry says deportation awaits Ukranians who disrupt public order
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stressed that Ukrainians, despite their special status as "war refugees," will not be given any special treatment
EU to discuss new options of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets — Politico
EU countries will also discuss the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Polish president's veto on aid to Ukrainian refugees also nixes Starlink funding for Kiev
According to Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, between 2022 and the end of 2024, Polish authorities spent $83.5 million on 24,500 Starlink satellite terminals for Ukraine, including purchase and subscription fees
US does not allow Kiev to strike inside Russia by ATACMS missiles since late spring — WSJ
"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components, according to the report
Trump thinks Putin doesn't like Zelensky
The US president noted that he also does not like to meet with certain people
Putin, Trump want peace in Ukraine, but actions of EU politicians show opposite — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia had offered a diplomatic peaceful settlement several times
US keen to reduce nuclear weapons alongside Russia, China — Trump
The US leader said that Washington "would like to denuclearize"
Syria, Israel make progress towards security agreement — Syrian president
Ahmed al-Sharaa aiso noted the importance of economic integration between the countries of the Middle East
Kiev steps up attacks on Russian territory after Alaska summit — diplomat
The number of attacks on civilian targets rising from 300 to 430 per day, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime said
Former Trump adviser pitches his political consulting services to Zaluzhny — daily
The Guardian said that Ukrainian lawmakers, public activists, and representatives of business leaders have been increasingly frequenting the Ukrainian embassy in London, which may indicate preparations for a future election campaign
Russian parliamentary delegation arrives on official visit to China
The two sides plan to discuss ways to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation between Russia and China and to expand cooperation in various areas, including the economy, security, tourism, culture, education, and science
US does not rule out sanctions against Russia, decisions to be made individually — Vance
US Vice President noted that the US administration had previously increased customs duties on India, which is one of Russia's key partners
China seeks political settlement of Iran issue — diplomat
The senior Chinese diplomat pointed out that the process of resolving this issue is "once again at a critical crossroads"
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Iran hopes to start gas supplies from Russia in near future — ambassador to Moscow
"We are currently negotiating with Gazprom, and almost all issues have been resolved," Kazem Jalali said
Russian official sees Germany’s economic crisis as result of 'bad policies'
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that these bad policies continued
Ukraine’s strikes against Druzhba pipeline are 'pure banditry' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that West’s representatives did not show any proper reaction concerning these attacks
Russia plans to hire Indian nationals in machinery, electronics sectors
"There is manpower requirement in Russia and India has a skilled manpower," Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar said
Houthis repel raid of most Israeli planes — TV
"The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the Israeli enemy aircraft that participated in the raid, forcing them to leave [Yemeni airspace]," the channel's source said
Poll reveals 70% of Britons not happy with government measures against illegal migration
Just 9% of respondents believe the ruling Labour Party is best suited to address illegal migration
Attack on Kursk NPP attempt to escalate conflict with uncontrollable consequences — ZNPPPP
"This signals the erasure of red lines," Communications Director of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Yevgeniya Yashina said
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Russia hopes attempts to disrupt negotiation process on Ukraine will be thwarted — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky "is also being stubborn, putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin, no matter what", the Russian foreign minister added
Ukraine doesn’t deserve being in EU as it undermines its energy security — Orban's office
Gergely Gulyas voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline
Kurds impose curfew in Raqqa in northern Syria — TV
Earlier, the group’s press service issued a communique reporting that Kurdish fighters had repelled an attack on their command post in the city of Al-Junaynah on Sunday
Israel attacks energy facilities in Sanaa — TV
According to Al Masirah, Israel attacked a fuel filling station of the Yemen Petroleum Company and the Haziz power plant
Ukraine has right to be if it ‘releases’ people who chose different path — Lavrov
"Democracy is when people have the opportunity to vote. People have voted and expressed their opinion," the Russian foreign minister said
US’ partners may not receive equivalent security guarantees as Israel — expert
According to Sun Degang, following the end of the Second World War, Israel and the United States have been maintaining special relations, incomparable to those with Washington’s other partners
Zelensky, Kellogg to talk preps for possible meeting with Putin
By the end of the week, talks are expected with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
More than 20 de facto hostages from Kursk Region remain in Ukraine — Medinsky
The civilians of the Kursk Region detained by Ukraine in 2024 were de facto abducted and became hostages, the Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine said
INTERVIEW: India, Russia have no problems in payment for oil imports — envoy
Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ajay Sahai told TASS earlier that there were billions of rupees in Indian banks belonging to Russian exporters
Putin briefs Iranian president on outcome of Russia-US summit in Alaska
Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict
India, Russia discussing simpler payments for all categories of travelers
"There are several banks which have branches in India and are currently making transactions easier for a variety of travelers, including students and tourists from Russia," the Indian Ambassador in Moscow Vinay Kumar said
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
Polish president suggests denying citizenship status to Banderite Nazi sympathizers
Karol Nawrocki also proposed toughening punishment to illegal border crossers
Ukrainian troops trapped in Kamyshevakha after Russian army liberates Zaporozhskoye — DPR
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Hungary rejects Ukraine’s threats over Druzhba oil pipeline — foreign minister
"We call on Vladimir Zelensky to stop threatening Hungary and not to endanger our energy security," Peter Szijjarto said
West interested in Ukraine’s security guarantees, not peace initiatives — Russian official
The Ukrainian authorities are desperately seeking to freeze the conflict in order to pull up reserves, refresh them and attack Russia again, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region’s military and civilian administration, said
Merz mulls nominating von der Leyen for German president — media
According to Der Spiegel, the post of the German president would be a perfect pinnacle for Ursula von der Leyen's political career
Russian, Iranian presidents set bilateral meeting in China — Kremlin
According to the statement, the Russian and Iranian presidents "have agreed to meet at the upcoming SCO Summit in China," which is scheduled to run between August 31 and September 1
No specifics as of yet regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, says US President Trump
The US leader still pointed out that Europe is going to give Kiev "significant security guarantees"
Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph
According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic
Ukrainian troops roll back after failed counterattacks — Kharkov regional official
It’s certainly absurd to say that the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking and securing some victories, Vitaly Ganchev said
Moscow working to build on progress made at Alaska summit, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that everyone should be focusing on that at the moment
Russia, Ukraine complete ‘146 for 146’ formula exchange, 8 Kursk Region residents returned
The Russian Defense Ministry noted the mediation efforts made by the UAE in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
China has no plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
"China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," Lin Jian noted
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Ukrainian troops ignite forests in Kherson Region to intimidate residents — governor
Vladimir Saldo specified that over 180,000 hectares of woods were planted after the Great Patriotic War to restore the region’s ecology after combat
Kiev’s envoy refused to talk to US vice president after Trump-Zelensky blow-up — newspaper
The paper notes that after the Oval Office incident, JD Vance’s team apparently wanted to contact potential Ukrainian presidential candidates
Europe demonstrates impotence in conflict in Ukraine — former French ambassador
Gerard Araud said that the heads of European states repeatedly insist on being adamant with Russia, "but they do not offer practical means to achieve victory, which is impossible in the current conditions
Russia-Europe ties may resume after Ukraine conflict, but won’t be same — Finnish leader
Relations between the Baltic Sea states and Moscow are currently frozen, the Finnish president noted
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Neo-Nazi activist warns Zelensky over deal to cede Donbass region
According to the newspaper, these views gained popularity with the younger generation of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians
Russian troops step up pace of liberating Donetsk region — DPR head
Russian troops engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Konstantinovka and are improving their positions in the Krasny Liman direction
Top Ukrainian diplomat lambasts his Hungarian counterpart’s statements
This week, the Ukrainian military carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
Sweden to allocate $79 mln to Kiev to cover funding gap in state budget
An estimated amount of up to $40 bln in aid will be needed to bridge the financing gap
Zelensky should seek consensus for meeting with Putin — Chinese newspaper
Vladimir Zelensky should be reminded that before Moscow and Kiev can reach any agreement on the core issues, no meeting between him and Putin is likely to produce any desirable result," the newspaper noted
Woody Allen put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
The filmmaker was included into the database for "publicly supporting Russia’s aggression"
Polish president blocks bill on extending aid to Ukrainian refugees
Karol Nawrocki explained that the legislation failed to include restrictions on child allowances, arguing that such benefits should only be paid to Ukrainians who are officially employed
Putin's visit to Alaska shows his commitment to settlement in Ukraine — Trump
The US president assumed that it was "not easy" for Vladimir Putin to go to Alaska
Kiev needs guarantees ‘roughly corresponding’ to NATO membership — German foreign minister
Johann Wadephul said that the list of states that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine should be expanded beyond Europe, primarily at the expense of the United States
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
Moldova approves only two polling stations in Russia for parliamentary polls
According to the CEC, Moldovans from Russia showed the greatest activity during pre-registration, on the basis of which the CEC had decided on the number of polling stations
Russia splits NATO, forces West to recognize need for dialogue — expert
Now the leaders of Western European countries will have to "get out of the trench that they dug for Russia, but into which they fell themselves," added Endre Szymo
Russian troops liberate Zaporozhskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Vice chancellor says Germany prepared to join security guarantees for Ukraine
Lars Klingbeil stated that there were "various options" for providing such guarantees to Kiev, while talks on the matter were at an early stage
Explosion reported in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Sumy
An air raid warming is currently in effect for the Sumy Region
Kiev loses almost 4,400 troops, mercenaries near LPR over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces increased the number of counterattacks and terrorist attacks against civilians last week
EU remains hostage to US military protection, ex-WTO chief says
According to Pascal Lamy, the EU is unable to resist US President Donald Trump’s trade deal and tariffs and is accepting unfavorable provisions because it is unwilling to take responsibility for supporting Kiev
Ukrainian opposition politician sees Zelensky leading Europe up into the slaughter
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
"If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses," the Russian leader noted
Russian, Chinese navies complete joint patrol in Pacific Ocean
In the central Pacific Ocean, the ships carried out anti-submarine tasks with deck-based aircraft flights
Eswatini activists demand cancellation of deportation agreement with US — TV
Previously, King Mswati III of Eswatini stated that those deported from the US do not pose a threat and that accepting them is due to good relations with Washington
About 80 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours
A civilian was wounded in a drone strike on farm machinery working in a field near the Balki farmstead, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
West fails to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza despite concern for human rights — envoy
According to the Iranian ambassador, Israel is waging war in Gaza "against defenseless, innocent people"
Lukashenko says health fine, despite insinuations
According to the President of Belarus, he has recently undergone a full medical checkup
Zelensky treats Europe like Daddy Warbucks in fight against Russia — media
Europe, a Greek news portal noted, has already donated billions to Vladimir Zelensky and has exhausted its weapons arsenals
IAEA reaction to Ukraine’s attack on Kursk nuclear power plant muted — envoy
On the night of August 24, the air defense systems destroyed Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle near the Kursk power station
