Young scientists, volunteers to clean White Sea coast in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, August 25. /TASS/. An eco-camp project participants from across the country will clean up the White Sea coast near the village of Tamitsa in the Arkhangelsk Region, the project's leader Artyom Smolokurov told TASS. Young scientists, environmental specialists and volunteers will live in a tent camp and will use alternative energy sources only.

"Here are people from across Russia, mostly, of course, young people. This year, we have the biggest number of participants – 80 people. We all live in a tent camp on the White Sea coast," he said. "The camp is unique, of course, due to the environmentally friendly technologies. We don't use gasoline, we have a solar plant and a wind turbine. The renewable energy sources supply energy and hot water to our camp."

The Clean North, Clean Country movement organizes an eco-camp in the Arkhangelsk Region for the sixth time. First, the participants were to complete a series of tasks online, where the organizers could determine their skills to select those who would join the eco-camp.

The project participants will clean up the coast, where part of the group will sail kayaks and SAP boards, while the other will go on foot. All waste is transported by the regional environmental operator, the Ecointegrator Company.

"An interesting thing about our camp is that we have a nap hour. So that people could relax in the middle of the day, could enjoy the nature, do their own things and, of course, just spend time in silence," the project's leader said.

The expedition will continue to August 29.