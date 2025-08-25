Gasoline prices continue falling at SPIMEX

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Gasoline prices were in the red during the trading session this Monday, according to data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange.

The Ai-92 (regular) gasoline price lost 1.9% to 69,844 rubles ($863.9) per metric ton. The Ai-95 (premium) gasoline price tumbled 1.28% to 78,639 ($972.6) rubles per metric ton. The jet fuel prices stayed flat at 71,461 rubles ($883.8) per metric ton.

Liquefied natural gas saw the price drop by 3.51% to 19,596 rubles ($242.4) per metric ton. Furnace fuel oil prices dropped by 2.14% to 22,498 rubles ($278.3) per metric ton. Summer grade diesel fuel prices plunged by 1.31% to 59,235 rubles ($732.7) per metric ton.

The Russian government introduced the temporary gasoline export ban for its producers until the end of September and for non-producers until late October 2025.