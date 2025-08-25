MOEX Index down 0.27% as morning trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker was down by 0.27% as morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange on Monday after rising slightly by 0.02%, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.02% at 2,897.35 points. By 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 2,888.8 points (-0.27%).

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the Equities and Derivatives markets on January 27.