UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC) has patented a wide-body long-range aircraft, says the description of the invention to the patent, which is available to TASS. In the basic version, the aircraft has a capacity of 281 passengers, and there is also a shortened and elongated version.

The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs.

"The invention relates to aviation technology, namely to the design of a wide-body long-range aircraft (WBLRA). WBLRA is designed for the transportation of passengers, baggage and additional paid load on regular commercial flights. The aircraft of the family are capable of flying distances of 13,600 km, 12,000 km and 10,300 km, including over oceans and undirected terrain. The capacity of the basic aircraft of the family is 281 passengers in a three-class layout. There are also shortened and elongated versions of the aircraft with a capacity of 240 and 320 seats in a three-class layout, respectively," the document says.

It provides for the creation of a wide-body long-range aircraft using polymer composite materials with enhanced technical and operational characteristics. According to the document, the aircraft family consists of three members - WBLRA-500 with 236 seats, WBLRA-600 with a capacity of 281 passengers and WBLRA-700 with 320 seats.

"In terms of flight operating costs, the basic representative of the WBLRA family has an advantage over the main competitor B787-9 of 3% in terms of ownership costs and about 6% in terms of direct operating costs. In terms of operating costs per seat-kilometer, the WBLRA-600 has an 11-13% advantage over the B787-9 in terms of ownership costs and 15-17% in terms of direct operating costs," the document says.

Earlier, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that the requirements for a wide-body long-haul aircraft are being worked out. The ministry, together with customers, determines the form of the aircraft and engine thrust requirements. In July, Alikhanov said that the ministry plans to launch several research and development projects for the development of a wide-body aircraft in 2026, but it is premature to name the dates of their appearance.