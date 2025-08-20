Annual inflation in Russia down to 8.46% from August 12 to 18 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down from 8.55% a week earlier to 8.46% over the week from August 12 to 18, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Deflation remains in the consumer market over the week from August 12 to 18, 2025. Prices continued declining for foods (0.2%), and for fruits and vegetables in particular (3.7%). The price growth rate remained almost the same for other foods (0.09% week on week)," the ministry said.

"Prices dynamics was 0.1% in the nonfood segment. Price changed by 0.06% in the monitored services sector," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 8.46% on August 18, the ministry added.