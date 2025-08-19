Russian-made MC-21 aircraft logs over 70 hours in test flights — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A prototype of the MC-21 medium-range aircraft with new Russian systems and domestically-sourced parts has already made 19 test flights in Zhukovsky near Moscow as part of certification tests, with the aircraft logging a total of 74 hours in the air, the state corporation Rostec reported.

"The import-substituted experimental airliner MC-21, equipped with domestic systems and PD-14 engines from our United Engine Company, made 19 flights in Zhukovsky near Moscow as part of certification tests. In total, the aircraft spent 74 hours in the air," the report says.

The state corporation added that a second aircraft is also set for certification. The aircraft is being prepared for its first flight in Irkutsk.

"With another MC-21 out for tests, certification will proceed faster. The required number of flights and flight hours will be distributed between the two aircraft. This process must be completed in full to guarantee the safety and reliability of the aircraft," Rostec noted.

It was previously reported that two prototype MC-21 aircraft are currently participating in flight tests under the import substitution program. The first aircraft received a Russian avionics system, a domestic auxiliary power unit, air conditioning and pressure control systems, lighting equipment, and aircraft system consoles. Domestic components are used in the power supply system, hydraulic system, and chassis. The second aircraft is being prepared to begin ground certification tests in Irkutsk. Foreign systems and components, from the integrated control system and power supply system to fuel level sensors and bearings, have been replaced by domestic ones. Work is currently underway to improve the characteristics of import-substituted systems.

About the aircraft

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft, intended to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It can also serve as an alternative to foreign-made aircraft.

The MC-21 is designed to transport passengers, baggage and cargo on domestic and international airlines. The aircraft is designed for flights over distances of up to 5,100 km. It is possible that a long-range type of this aircraft will be designed.

As Rostec’s press service told TASS, at present more than 20 Russian MC-21 airliners at different stages of completion are at the Rostec United Aircraft Corporation plant in Irkutsk.