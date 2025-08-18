China's trade turnover with Ukraine down 21.9% in January-July to $4 bln

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. The volume of China's trade with Ukraine decreased by 21.9% in January-July year-on-year to $4.08 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

The decrease is due to contraction of imports of Ukrainian goods to China by 52.4% in annual terms to $1.51 bln, according to figures provided by the agency. That said, Chinese exports to Ukraine rose by 25.4% in the reporting period to $2.57 bln.

As a result, China’s positive balance in trade with Ukraine amounted to $1.06 bln in the corresponding period, which is $2.23 bln higher than in the same period last year when Ukraine’s surplus in trade with China equaled $1.17 bln.

In July, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $581.54 mln, which is 4.1% lower than in June. In particular, export of Chinese goods is estimated at $415.54 mln (down by 1.9%), while import of Ukrainian goods was $166 mln (down by 9.3%).