Kyrgyz premier says trade turnover with Russia totals $1.3 bln in five months of 2025

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia totaled $1.3 bln in the first five months of this year, head of the Kyrgyz cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliyev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Cholpon-Ata.

"I would like to note with satisfaction the positive pace of mutual trade. Last year the volume of trade turnover amounted to $3.9 bln. We are confidently approaching the target mark of $5 bln. Over the first five months of this year trade turnover already grew by 16% and amounted to $1.3 bln," he said, adding that those are "solid results."

Kasymaliev also noted the active work of Russian business in Kyrgyzstan. "Russia has traditionally been the largest investor, with the contribution of its business circles to the economy of our country steadily growing," he said.

Both countries cooperate in various sectors of the economy, including finance, agriculture, energy, transport, education, and digitalization, the premier stressed. "We have quite good reserves for new areas of investment cooperation," he added.