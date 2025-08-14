Kyrgyzstan, Russia sign 30 agreements worth $270 mln at business forum

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan have signed agreements worth $270 mln at a joint business forum in Cholpon-Ata, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artyom Novikov said.

"Thirty agreements worth $270 mln were signed at the forum," he told reporters. The agreements cover supplies of equipment for Airports of Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways) among other things.

"Those are also documents on the delivery of aircraft for the airport in Kyrgyzstan," Novikov noted.

About 1,000 people are taking part in the seventh Kyrgyz-Russian forum, with almost 100 companies presenting their products at the exhibition, which is being held within the framework of the forum, he said.

Russia’s delegation in Cholpon-Ata is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.