Russia-Brazil circumnavigation expedition passes Cape Chelyuskin

OMSK, August 14. /TASS/. A Russian-Brazilian circumnavigation expedition on board the Fraternidade yacht under the BRICS flag, passed Eurasia's northernmost mainland point – Cape Chelyuskin, and reached the port of Tiksi, leader of the Russian Geographical Society's Omsk Branch Ivan Krott told TASS.

"The Russian-Brazilian expedition Fraternity 2025, supported by our branch, demonstrates excellent results. Under the guidance of an experienced captain, Sergey Shcherbakov, a member of the Omsk Branch's board, the crew successfully reached the port of Tiksi, even earlier than it was planned. This is due to the team's professional skills, well-coordinated work and excellent preparations for complicated conditions of the Arctic," he said.

The yacht left the port of Dixon in the Krasnoyarsk Region on August 3. Back then, the captain noted the travelers might face complicated ice conditions in the Vilkitsky Strait between Cape Chelyuskin and the Bolshevik Island.

The expedition kicked off on April 12 from Brazil's El Salvador. It is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society. The team plans to cover about 45,000 km within 10 months.