US oil inventories up 3 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US increased by 3 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 426.7 mln barrels as of August 8, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 6% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:31 p.m. Moscow time (2:31 p.m. GMT) the price of October futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was down by 0.41% at $65.84 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with September delivery was down by 0.54% at $62.84 per barrel.