Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 1.35% to 2,964.15 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.49% to 1,172.08 points. The yuan lost six kopecks to 11.01 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index starts the week with a rise and cruised slightly lower the round mark of 3,000 points for the greater part of Monday. The geopolitical discount in stocks contracted amid reports on the forthcoming summit of Presidents of Russia and the United States on August 15," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,925-3,050 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said.