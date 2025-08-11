AIKOU /China/, August 11. /TASS/. The city of Sanya, located on the southern coast of Hainan Island, has significantly reduced the time required for customs clearance at the free trade port in China's southernmost province, the Sanya Ribao newspaper reported.

According to it, the accelerated procedures have positively impacted the yachting business and the delivery of perishable goods. This was achieved primarily through the Haiyiban electronic platform, which allows users to quickly obtain the necessary permits from the authorities. Additionally, the entire control system has been optimized.

According to local customs authorities, Sanya has also created more efficient border service mechanisms for international cruise ships thanks to the introduction of smart technologies. As a result, in 2024, the city received approximately 54,600 passengers arriving from other countries via relevant routes, making it the seaport in China with the highest number of passengers.

Technologies that have helped simplify procedures for yacht owners include satellite navigation, automatic face recognition, and panning. These technologies enable Sanya's competent authorities to verify vessel information, track movements, and assess conditions in port and beyond.

Accelerated procedures have made it possible to create more reliable guarantees for the export of smolt, a fish from the salmon family with high delivery time requirements. Hainan accounts for about 70% of China's smolt exports. Digital data verification and paperless declaration enable rapid export processing. These technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in Sanya's customs activities.

Sanya, with a population of over one million, is one of the key centers of economic development in Hainan. In 2024, its gross domestic product exceeded 100 billion yuan (approximately $14 billion), marking a 5% increase. The provincial authorities plan to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure where the headquarters of major Chinese and international companies will be located. This rapidly developing coastal city, located on the South China Sea and known worldwide as a first-class resort, attracts increasing attention from investors year after year.