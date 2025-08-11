SPB Exchange registers record of daily trading in Russian securities

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The SPB Exchange set a new record of the volume of trading in Russian securities on August 8 of this year, the press service of the trading platform said.

The trading amount stood at 14.47 bln rubles ($181.2 mln), which is the all-time high figure for trading in Russian securities at the SPB Exchange, the press service said. Transactions made on that day totaled 2,092,567.

The absolute record of the trading volume for all the securities available at the exchange was recorded on January 27, 2021 and amounted to 252.33 bln rubles ($3.2 bln).