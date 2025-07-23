State Council’s commissions to address energy at EEF

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A meeting of the State Council’s commission on energy is planned to be held at the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for September 3 to 6, head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolaev told TASS in an interview.

"We traditionally schedule the meeting of our commission during the Eastern Economic Forum. We are confident the energy ministry of our country will actively participate because the issue related to energy in the Far East is among the key ones for the development of the national energy sector," Nikolaev said.

"We plan to discuss issues related to the operations of the oil industry - this will take place in August. The meeting is expected to be held in Kazan," he added.

The jubilee 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok this year. The key topic of the forum will be the "Far East - Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."