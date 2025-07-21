Moscow Exchange to expand list of foreign stocks for trading on OTC market

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will expand the number of foreign securities available for over-the-counter (OTC) trading without listing and with payment support from the central counterparty (CCP) starting on July 28, the trading platform’s press service said.

"This will broaden capabilities of qualified investors on transactions with foreign securities recorded in the National Settlement Depository. The Moscow Exchange will continue expanding the list of available instruments. The list of securities traded is complemented in particular subject to desires of investors, who shall send them using a special form on the exchange’s website," the press service said.

The service for OTC transactions with payments via the CCP kicked off in April 2023. OTC transactions with unlisted stocks and stocks listed on the Moscow Exchange are available for users.