{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Google owes almost 27.3 billion rubles in accordance with Russian court verdicts

The court enforcement actions against Google were launched in 2021-2025
© Sergey Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Google LLC owes almost 27.3 billion rubles (approximately $347.7 million at the current exchange rate) as fines and other penalties imposed by Russian courts, according to court files obtained by TASS.

A total of 16 court enforcement actions against Google, worth over 27 billion rubles ($343.8 million at the current exchange rate) in total, were launched in accordance with rulings issued by various district courts in Moscow. Another 35 court enforcement actions, worth almost 1.5 million rubles ($19,100), have been launched in accordance with rulings of the Moscow Commercial Court.

The court enforcement actions against Google were launched in 2021-2025.

Hungary will not accept EU budget aimed at financing Ukraine, PM says
"I will never accept an EU budget that will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail," Viktor Orban wrote
Read more
Syria’s president accuses Israel of making things worse with its bombing raids
Syrian Interim Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed that the province of Sweida remains an integral part of Syria and the Druze are a "fundamental part of the Syrian national structure
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 170 soldiers in battlegroup South area of operations
According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup South seized control of better positions, struck manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the area of the settlements of Seversk, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshcheyevka and Novosyolovka
Read more
Syrian president announces immediate ceasefire in Druze conflict
Ahmed al-Sharaa called on all sides to respect the truce, halt all hostilities in all areas, make sure civilians are safe and humanitarian aid deliveries are unimpeded
Read more
Trade with EU could drop to zero — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexander Grushko also noted that the EU has adopted its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions and intends to fully abandon Russian energy resources, including oil and gas
Read more
Ukrainian troops facing threat of being surrounded in Konstantinovka — newspaper
According to the New York Times, Russian forces have created a 16-kilometer pocket around Konstantinovka, partly surrounding it from the east, south and west
Read more
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Read more
Ovechkin takes walk along Moscow street decorated in his honor
The street was earlier decorated in honor of Ovechkin’s record for most goals in the history of the National Hockey League
Read more
Trump sketched erotic drawing for Epstein’s birthday, WSJ claims
According to the newspaper, the drawing, depicting an outline of a woman’s breasts and a "Donald" signature was accompanied by the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret"
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia minimized its military presence in Transnistria, Russian ambassador says
According to the diplomat, Russia has not taken a single step that would call into question the decisions that were taken at the talks on the settlement of the Transnistrian issue
Read more
Fifth drone shot down near Moscow — mayor
Earlier in the day, Sergey Sobyanin reported the elimination of four drones flying toward Moscow
Read more
'No illusions' any more regarding relations with West, Russia’s Medvedev says
The Russian security council deputy chairman was commenting on the idea that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s former allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition
Read more
Russian, Turkish leaders discuss recent escalations in Syria over phone — Kremlin
The situation in Syria aggravated on July 13 when clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense groups broke out in the heavily Druze-populated Sweida governorate
Read more
Ukraine doesn’t have resources to carry out offensive — Strana
Analysts note that recently all Ukrainian attempts to attack have ended with heavy losses and little or no result
Read more
PM says Ukraine agrees in principle to sell UAVs to US
Yulia Sviridenko said Defense Minister Denis Shmygal will develop this proposal with the American side
Read more
Russian ambassador says full-scale gas supplies to Moldova must resume
According to Oleg Ozerov, Russia has repeatedly called and continues to call for the "normalization of energy supply issues" with Moldova
Read more
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
Read more
Ukrainian officer says Zelensky's demobilization comments spell doom for scores of troops
When Vladimir Zelensky says 'only after victory' it’s effectively a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of people, Denis Yaroslavsky said
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on prominent Russian film director Shakhnazarov — gazette
The European Union imposed sanctions on nine other Russian individuals, the Official Journal of the European Union reported
Read more
Moldova’s election authority bans opposition bloc from parliamentary election
CEC Deputy Chairman Pavel Postica read out a report claiming that the bloc had links to Russia
Read more
Russian MFA spokeswoman talks about weapons smuggling from Ukraine, raps German officials
TASS has put together the highlights from the news conference
Read more
Russia says EU’s 18th package of sanctions not to have desired effect
The restrictions imposed on imports from third countries of petroleum products produced from Russian oil "will inevitably lead to an increase in fuel prices on the EU market, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost more than 1,195 soldiers in special operation area over past day
Units of the battlegroup Deipro struck formations of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the towns of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region
Read more
Boat capsizes in northern Vietnam, killing 34 people
According to official reports, the vessel was carrying 53 people
Read more
Defense chief inspects military, social facilities in northern Russia
Andrey Belousov went to see a multidisciplinary medical center that was reconstructed in 2024 to provide medical services to military personnel and their families
Read more
Hamas threatens to take back offer to release ten hostages if Gaza talks stall
Hamas "has repeatedly offered to release all the hostages in recent months" and hopes that the current talks in Doha "will lead to an agreement that would guarantee the end of the war" in Gaza
Read more
Russia’s Army-2025 event rescheduled for a later time — organizers
The event was initially slated for August 11-14, 2025
Read more
Western arms makers likely to support Kiev’s idea to test weapons versus Russia — expert
According to the expert, it is rather difficult to mock up actual battlefield conditions and weapons that were tested and entered into service in peacetime may turn out to be not that effective on the battlefield as expected
Read more
Two Chinese banks included in EU sanctions package
Head offices of both banks are located in the Province of Heilongjiang in Northeast China
Read more
Kremlin says is unaware of plan for Putin, Trump, Xi to meet in China in September
The British newspaper reported that Xi wants the US and Russian leaders to meet for war commemorations in September
Read more
No date yet for next round of Russia-Ukraine talks — source
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine had invited Russia to hold the third round of talks next week
Read more
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Read more
US has couple more major trade deals in pipeline — Trump
"We have a couple of big ones to announce pretty soon," the president said
Read more
Israeli army announces expansion of military operation in Gaza City
Over the past day, IDF troops operating in northern and central Gaza, "revealed enemy infrastructure and dismantled several terror infrastructure sites in the area of Beit Hanoun," the army noted
Read more
UN cuts aid to refugees worldwide amid funding issues
In 2025, the main UNHCR assistance programs have already been reduced by $1.4 billion
Read more
EU’s rejection of Russian gas leading to adverse consequences — Putin
Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries
Read more
Former European commissioner says anti-Russian sanctions backfired
Verheugen said that despite European Union’s reluctance to admit it, figures show that "the policy of sanctions harmed its authors in the first place, first of all Germany"
Read more
Russian FM says migrants' behavior in Europe provokes Islamophobia
The foreign minister says migrants lost their moral and spiritual values
Read more
Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025
The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika stressed
Read more
Air defense system shoots down three Ukrainian UAVs flying to Moscow
Sergey Sobyanin said that emergency services specialists are working at the crash site
Read more
Source confirms Ukraine’s invitation for Russia to hold talks next week
А source told TASS that no date had been agreed yet
Read more
Air defense system downs 13 drones targeting Moscow in span of less than two hours
"Emergency services are working where the debris fell," Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Company of Russian businessman will invest in Musk’s deal with Twitter — Bloomberg
Earlier, Alexander Tamas put money into rocket company SpaceX and brain-machine maker Neuralink Corp., which also belong to Elon Musk
Read more
India cautions EU against double standards in energy trade — Foreign Ministry
Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens
Read more
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Read more
Moscow dismisses media reports that North Korean resort closed to Russians as fake news
"The American media, in cahoots with US intelligence, planted this fake news story," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Serial production of PD-8 engine for Superjet to start in 2025
According to Rostec, the corporation is ready to make thirty engines of this type
Read more
Mercenaries from Colombia, Brazil take part in fighting in Sumy Region
"Earlier, the same information came from Ukrainian captives," a Russian security official said
Read more
Hungary will not accept EU budget aimed at financing Ukraine, PM says
"I will never accept an EU budget that will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail," Viktor Orban wrote
Read more
Trump demands Germany transfer Patriot from its stocks to Kiev — Bild
According to the newspaper, the president does not intend to share the systems that the American army has
Read more
At least 1 person injured in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk
According to a TASS correspondent, the projectile fell near a five-story apartment building, damaging its facade, windows and balconies
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russian ambassador says NATO arms Moldova despite its neutral status
According to the diplomat, it is in Moldova's national interests to preserve its neutral status and sovereignty
Read more
Ukraine receives Abrams tanks from Australia, defense chief says
The rest of the tanks will be delivered "in the coming months," Denis Shmygal added
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
NATO seeks to weaken Russia wherever conflicts remain unresolved, expert says
According to Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and former military adviser to the OSCE secretary general, NATO members will primarily focus on the regions where "conflicts remain unresolved," including Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Crimea
Read more
EU’s fresh sanctions target 22 Russian banks, including T-Bank, Bank Saint Petersburg
Any transactions between European financial institutions and the affected banks are prohibited
Read more
Colonel General Mordvichev appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces
Andrey Mordvichev, who was commander of the Battlegroup Center, succeeded Oleg Salyukov
Read more
Russia supports ASEAN's desire to strengthen autonomy — permanent representative
Yevgeny Zagainov said that relations with ASEAN and its members are a priority for Russia
Read more
Russia not ruling out countermeasures against new EU sanctions — Foreign Ministry
"We will take measures supporting our interests in case of necessity," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
None of BRICS members seeks to replace dollar — Russian diplomat
According to Ryabkov, Russia already makes more than 90% of all payments with its BRICS partners in national currencies
Read more
Baku, Yerevan ‘very close’ to signing peace agreement, says Azerbaijani president
"A peace agreement may be signed once two issues are resolved: Armenia’s constitution is amended and the OSCE Minsk Group is dissolved," Ilham Aliyev added
Read more
Putin, Erdogan call for stabilizing situation in Syria via dialogue — Kremlin
According to the statement, the leaders expressed profound concern over the recent outbreak of violence in the country
Read more
Putin reaffirms commitment to peace deal on Ukraine in call with Erdogan
On June 2, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis report delivering missile strike on international airport in Israel
According to the rebels’ spokesperson Yahya Saree, the operation "successfully achieved its objective"
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 175 troops from battlegroup East operations over past day
According to the spokesman, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit and two towed howitzers were destroyed in a counter-battery battle
Read more
EU blacklists 23 Russian companies as part of 18th sanctions package — gazette
The sanctions package targets the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Aeroscan, a Moscow-based provider of solutions for businesses using unmanned aerial technologies, YATEC, a gas producer in Yakutia, and the Rubin research and development company, the bloc’s official gazette reports
Read more
Armed clashes in Syria’s Sweida over — interior ministry
"At present, no members of illegal armed groups are present in Sweida. Clashes have stopped in the entire city," Nour Eddin Al-Baba said
Read more
Death toll in violence in Syria’s Swaida reaches 940 — TV
Earlier reports put the death toll at 718
Read more
Trump says any new nuclear facilities Iran may build will be obliterated
"All three nuclear sites in Iran were completely destroyed and/or obliterated," the US president wrote
Read more
Times says Trump may meet with Putin, Xi in China
According to the report, a series of trade deals between the United States and China forced Trump to reconsider his hostile course towards Beijing
Read more
Press review: US and EU delay weapons to Ukraine as Syria fighting alarms Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 18th
Read more
Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war
"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’", the politician maintained
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev proposes fourth 'D' for Ukraine as deparasitization
Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference began, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. The meeting laid the foundation for the post-war world order.
Read more
Trump says BRICS `fading out fast’ in wake of his 10% tariff threat for group
"BRICS wanted to try and take over the dollar, the dominance of the dollar, and the standard of the dollar," US President said
Read more
Russia to give decisive response if attacked by Taurus — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Germany’s assistance in the production of long-range systems in Ukraine could mask plans to localize the assembly of Taurus missiles at Ukrainian defense industry facilities
Read more
Russian lawmaker reminds US general of nuclear doctrine
"An attack on the Kaliningrad Region will mean an attack on Russia, with all due retaliatory measures, stipulated, among other things, by its nuclear doctrine," Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russia’s Kolesnikov wins silver in men's 200m freestyle at World University Games
Jacob Mitchell of the United States came first, and another US swimmer, Baylor Nelson, was third
Read more
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with DRC
It provides for the organization of joint drills and exercises, participation in and monitoring drills at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request, training of the military and other formats of cooperation
Read more
UK to lower price cap for Russian oil, following EU — Chancellor
Rachel Reeves said that the UK and its EU allies are turning the screw on
Read more
Umerov appointed to Security Council post to continue talks with Russia — lawmaker
Umerov, who headed the Defense Ministry since September 2023, lost his post when the entire government resigned
Read more
Polling stations open as Japan prepares to elect members of parliament’s upper chamber
According to surveys, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito may lose its majority in the upper chamber, as it did in the lower chamber last fall
Read more
RDIF calls for dialogue instead of sanctioning spiral — chief executive
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that the EU is afraid of peace and continues to be in the grip of hostile narratives
Read more
Britain may join Trump plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, Defense Secretary of the United Kingdom John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intend to discuss this on July 21
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts Russia-initiated draft resolution to modernize organization
The document sets out plans to strengthen the impact of the United Nations in the face of mounting global challenges and an increasingly complicated financial situation
Read more
West’s push for rare-earth metals access borders on robbery — Russian MFA
"Rare-earth metals are the prize in the trade wars underway between the key suppliers of AI solutions to the market," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Russia nixes defense cooperation agreement with Germany
The agreement was signed in 1996
Read more
Russia starts series production of acoustic intelligence system
Series production has also been launched for the Malik acoustic drone detector updated to the second version in portable and mobile variants, the design bureau said
Read more
Trump calls Biden cruel, incompetent
US leader said that the previous American administration "tried to crush the industry" of cryptocurrencies
Read more
Ukraine invites Russia to hold next round of talks next week — Zelensky
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the proposal was made by Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and head of Kiev’s delegation to the Istanbul talks
Read more
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
Gabbard accuses Obama administration of fabricating data on Russian interference in 2016
Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp US leader Donald Trump from fulfilling the mandate, Director of National Intelligence said
Read more
Trump believes Ukraine should go on offensive — media
The US president also asked "if Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg"
Read more
Google owes almost 27.3 billion rubles in accordance with Russian court verdicts
The court enforcement actions against Google were launched in 2021-2025
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s treachery and even act preemptively — Medvedev
According to the Russian official, "the Potsdam Conference taught us that relations with the West should not be based on illusions"
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost over 220 soldiers in battlegroup West area of operations
According to the spokesman, acting with the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, the battlegroup's units improved their positions along the forward line and struck formations of two mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Karpovka, Druzhelyubovka, Novosyolovka and Volchy Yar
Read more
Trump says 'smoking gun' on Epstein doesn't exist
Donald Trump and his team repeatedly promised to declassify the Epstein files and ensure maximum transparency of this story during the election campaign last year
Read more
NATO expects Kiev to lose control of coastal areas, plans to arm Moldova instead — expert
Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country could abandon neutrality enshrined in its constitution and join NATO
Read more
Russia, US discuss plans for deorbiting International Space Station — Roscosmos
The commission’s experts discussed among other issues, measures to reduce risks stemming from air leaks from the transfer module
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Energodar, regional power equipment fails to disrupt ZNPP's operations
The plant noted that all safety protocols remain intact and operational conditions have not been compromised
Read more
Israeli military intercept missile launched from Yemen
Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in many parts of Israel, including in Tel Aviv
Read more