Russian stock market closed with growing indices

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed in the green on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.73% to 2,777.16 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.7% to 1,122.22 points. The yuan moved up by one kopeck to 10.84 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continued growing today. The benchmark has become closer to 2,800 points. The reassessment of geopolitical risks and hopes for a more decisive key rate cut by the Central Bank heat up the activity of buyers. At the same time, the Brent oil price retreated below $68 a barrel as a result of lowered threats to the Russian oil export and dollar appreciation against other currencies," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will move within the range of 2,650 - 2,750 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World believes the index will be within the range of 2,725-2,825 points.