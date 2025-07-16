Annual inflation slowing down to 9.34% from July 8 to 14 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 9.34% from July 8 to 14 from 9.45% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price review.

"Inflation totaled 0.02% over the week from July 8 to 14, 2025. Prices for foods declined by 0.17%. Fruits and vegetables prices continued going down. The rise in prices was equal to zero for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the non-food sector, prices changed by 0.11%. The price hike slowed down to 0.19% in the sector of observed services. Annual inflation as of July 14 was registered at the level of 9.34%," the ministry said.

Inflation is gearing down in Russia below the path of 7.6% forecast by the Ministry of Economic Development, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in mid-June on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The ministry will prepare the update for its estimate in August as usual, he added.