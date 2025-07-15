China, Russia become main trade partners of Tajikistan in 5M 2025

DUSHANBE, July 15. /TASS/. China and Russia remain main trade partners of Tajikistan in conclusion of the first five months of this year, with their share totaling almost 50% of the whole foreign trade volume of the country during this period, the Asia-Plus news portal said, citing data of the Agency of Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

The trade turnover between Tajikistan and China totaled $964 mln in conclusion of January - May 2025. Exports to China were over $177 mln and imports from China reached approximately $787 mln. The trade volume between the two countries gained almost a third against the like period in 2024.

In the meantime, the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia reached almost $900 mln during the five months of 2025 and gained 9.3% year on year. Tajikistan exported products to Russia worth $42 mln and imported goods to the amount of $858 mln. Shares of China and Russia total 24.8% and 23.2% respectively in the total trade turnover of the country.

According to the Customs Service of Tajikistan, the foreign trade volume of Tajikistan totaled over $8.9 bln as of the end of 2024, with the almost 6.9% increase in annual terms.