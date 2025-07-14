Flying laboratory with VK-800 engine completed test flight

YEKATERINBURG, July 14. /TASS/. A flying laboratory based on the Yak-40 aircraft with the VK-800 engine completed the maiden test fight, the press service of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant said.

"The flight time totaled 934 seconds," the press service noted.

VK-800 engine characteristics were tested in different flight conditions. The relative flight speed was up to 700 m and the true speed was up to 340 km per hour. The VK-800 engine demonstrated stable operation and all the systems functioned normally, test engineers said in conclusion of the first flight.

The new Russian turboprop engine is designed for the LMS-901 Baikal aircraft, the press service of the Chaplygin Siberian Research Institute of Aviation said. It is expected that tests results will make it possible to initiate certification tests next year and prepare for large-scale production of VK-800 engines.