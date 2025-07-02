Russian authorities working on rare, rare-earth metal projects — minister

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian authorities are exploring with investors about twenty projects in the sphere of rare and rare-earth metals, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said when speaking at the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"We are working on 24 product chains of rare and rare-earth metals in interests of the metals industry and the segment of special alloys. We have prepared long-term supply and demand balances across all civilian and defense industries. We are exploring two dozens of projects with interested investors, taking this into account," the minister said.

Russia expects to scale up its production of rare-earth metals by seven times by 2030, Alikhanov said earlier.