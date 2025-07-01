Russia, India looking at building more ships for Indian Navy — USC CEO

KALININGRAD, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and India are looking at building more ships for the Indian Navy, CEO of the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Andrey Puchkov said during the ceremony of handing over the Tamal frigate of project 11356 to the Indian Navy at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad.

"India is our old and reliable partner. We have built a series of ships for our Indian colleagues and continue supplying equipment and machinery for vessels that are being built in India as part of the Make in India program. We have quite a lot of new ideas that can be implemented. So, our partnership will continue expanding," he said, adding that these ideas are about "new warships."

However, he refrained from giving further details and promised to share more information "as soon as it is possible."

Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356 and is building another two at Goa Shipyard Limited.

Frigates of project 11356 are designated to fight submarines and warships in brown and blue waters and to repel air attacks both independently and within formations. They are armed with A-190 100mm artillery gun, anti-aircraft missiles, including Kalibr and Shtil and torpedo armaments. The warship can carry a Ka-27 helicopter or its modifications. The displacement is 3620 tons, the length is 124.8 meters. Full speed is 30 knots and the cruising range is 4850 miles.