First power unit of Akkuyu NPP at commissioning stage — Akkuyu Nuclear

ISTANBUL, July 1. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being built in Turkey by Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom, is in the commissioning phase, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Akkuyu Nuclear project company Anton Dedusenko said at the Nuclear Power Plants Expo and Summit NPPES in Istanbul.

"Work at the Akkuyu site is currently underway at the first power unit, which is at the commissioning stage. This means that all major construction units of the power unit have been completed, while its key components and systems are being tested and adjusted to be fully ready for electricity generation," he said.

The Akkuyu NPP construction project is an international one, with more than ten countries involved in the endeavor, and the project uses equipment sourced from various nations, including China, Dedusenko noted. The project provides contracts to hundreds of local companies, creating thousands of new jobs and business opportunities. According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Silifke district, about a thousand new companies have appeared in the region since the start of construction of the nuclear power plant.

Rosatom is open to expanding cooperation with Turkey, the official noted. "We are open to discussing the potential extension of our cooperation with Turkey, and we can offer various implementation models based on Turkey’s needs and the potential of our technologies and production capabilities," he said.

The Akkuyu NPP is being built in Turkey by Rosatom. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt.