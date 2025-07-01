Putin orders to ensure Russian web sustainable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to ensure the stability of the Internet in the country, including the smooth operation of domestic messaging services.

"I instruct you to ensure the stability and security of the Internet in Russia, including support for the development of a Russian instant messaging service," reads the list of orders following a meeting with government members.

Putin expects a report on the matter by September 1, 2025. Dmitry Grigorenko, head of the Russian government staff, has been appointed to oversee that this is done.

Russian messenger

On June 10, the State Duma passed a bill to create a multifunctional digital data exchange service. The Max messenger was suggested as a candidate for this platform. Developed by VK, Max is emerging as a domestic alternative to China’s WeChat, combining chats, calls, mini-apps, and chatbots. Its functionality makes it a promising option for further integration with Russia’s Gosuslugi platform, which offers various online government and tax services to citizens.