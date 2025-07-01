Government to provide targeted assistance to 73 coal enterprises

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s government is considering the possibility of allocating targeted assistance to 73 coal-mining companies worth billions of dollars, with 20 applications having been seen already, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"On 20 enterprises targeted assistance is under consideration, around 20 more enterprises have already submitted documents to the subcommittee, and about 30 companies will apply shortly. As a result, we will be able to cover 73 coal-mining companies," he said.

"This implies billions of rubles. I can't give you the exact amount yet since it is too early to provide even interim results. Based on the results of the first half of the year, we will summarize the results of the work of the industry and the anti-crisis program, and in mid-July we will be able to analyze half of the year," Islamov added.