Russian coal exports unprofitable now in all directions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian coal exports are currently demonstrating losses in all directions, including the eastern one, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"It (the margin) is still negative in all directions: in the east, in the northwest, and in the south. If we take the average for the year, the east is a more profitable direction," he said.

The ministry is confident that the country’s coal sector will manage to overcome the crisis it is currently facing as early as next year, the official added.

Earlier reports said that President Vladimir Putin had greenlighted a program to support Russia's coal industry drafted by the Energy Ministry.