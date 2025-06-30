Number of participants in free economic zone in Donbass, Novorossiya reaches 365

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The number of participants in the free economic zone in Donbass and Novorossiya has increased to 365, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported.

"The development of regions is impossible without restarting the economy. The influx of investment and growth of business activity contribute to the free economic zone. The number of participants is growing and has reached 365. The volume of declared investments is more than 257 billion [rubles] ($3.3 bln). The number of workers who will be involved is more than 100,000 [people]. <…> I would like to note that investors are showing strong interest, including even foreign ones. There are official applications from foreign investors for participation [in the free economic zone]," he said at a meeting on economic development of these regions chaired by President Vladimir Putin.