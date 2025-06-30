Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 1.47% by the end of the main trading session on Monday to 2,847.38 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 1.39% to 1,142.24 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose slightly to 10.92 rubles.

"The MOEX index began the week with growth, heading towards 2,850 points. The impetus is due, on the one hand, to improved geopolitical expectations, and on the other, to growing hopes for a more decisive reduction in the key rate," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Monday, the leaders of growth were PIK shares (+5.4%), Samolet shares (+4.98%), Mechel securities (+4.65%) and VK shares (+4.44%).

"The leaders of growth on the stock market were shares of the construction group PIK, most likely in anticipation of a new reduction in the key rate of the Bank of Russia," said Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The leaders of decline by the end of the session were PhosAgro shares (-1.08%), OGK-2 shares (-0.8%) and VTB securities (-0.56%).

"The leaders of decline were PhosAgro shares, apparently due to reports in foreign media that the 18th package of EU sanctions includes restrictive measures against Russian fertilizer producers," the expert added.

BCS World of Investments predicts that on Tuesday, July 1, the dollar-to-ruble rate will fluctuate at 78-80 rubles, the yuan will be in the range of 10.8-11.1 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, tomorrow the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,800-2,900 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan rates against the ruble on July 1 are 77-79, 90-92 and 10.8-11.3 rubles, respectively.