Russian digital platform MAX reports registration of first million users

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A million users have already registered on the Russian digital platform MAX, a counterpart of the Chinese WeChat, the platform’s press service reported.

"The Russian digital platform MAX reports the registration of a million users on mobile devices and computers," the press service said.

Over the past few weeks, 14 million messages have been sent in the messenger and more than 420,000 calls have been made. The average duration of a voice-call in Max was 8 minutes 6 seconds.

"The Android-based mobile version accounts for 75% of registered users, iOS - for 23% and PC versions for 2%. Users from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Krasnodar are the most active in registering in MAX," the press service said.

MAX is a digital platform developed by the VK company based on the messenger of the same name. It also has a mini-application platform, chatbot designers and a payment system. In the future, it is planned to integrate the platform with the Gosuslugi public services portal.