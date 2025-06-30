MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Germany's illusions about green energy have flopped, and only reliable resources from Russia can save the economy, Bundestag deputy, foreign policy expert of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction Steffen Kotre, said.

The politician said in his keynote speech that Germany’s so-called energy transition of was a resounding failure.

"In the last 25 years, no storage technologies for unstable energy from the so-called renewable sources have appeared. The electricity prices are the same as in the developing countries. Battery factories such as Nordwald declare bankruptcy," the text of his statement, obtained by TASS, said. "Illusions about green steel are bursting, despite billions in subsidies. Thyssenkrupp, ArcelorMittal are on the verge of collapse. In fact, all hydrogen projects, including the pipeline from Norway, have already been removed from the agenda."

Kotre called on the German MPs and politicians to lift anti-Russian sanctions that are harming Germany. The AfD deputy expressed confidence that the country needs cheap and reliable energy from Russia. He also noted that only a radical change of course in Germany's energy policy would help maintain the country’s competitiveness.

"That's why we support the Stop Sanctions Movement (Stoppt die Sanctionen) to give businesses a break and save jobs. Delivering oil and gas by tanker is absurd, when it would be possible to receive them through pipelines in a more environmentally friendly way and, most importantly, more sustainably. Nuclear energy remains cheap and stable. Just open the reports - that's where the reality is, not in the castles in the air that the leftists and greens love to build," the politician added.

Kotre stressed that former German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his Green Party had left behind them a "scorched earth," and the fallout of their actions continued to damage the country's economy. "We still have laws that restrict access to energy. We still have laws that artificially increase its cost. We still have prescriptive, almost planned legislation that gives the government extraordinary powers. These splinters in the body of our economy must be eliminated," said the German deputy.