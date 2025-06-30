Russia ready to resume direct flights to Dominican Republic

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume direct flights to the Dominican Republic during the winter season, the Transport Ministry said.

"We are ready to resume direct flights to the Dominican Republic. If the necessary agreements are reached, the first flights may begin as early as the winter season," the ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin and partners from the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic Ambassador to Russia Alejandro Arias Zarzuela stressed the high interest in resuming air transportation. He noted that Russian tourists would be welcome at the resorts of the republic.

Flights between Russia and the Dominican Republic were suspended by sanctions against Russian aviation. Flights to the Dominican Republic were very popular with Russian tourists. Before the pandemic, passenger traffic exceeded 400,000 people. Until 2023, Azur Air and Nordwind operated direct flights on nine routes: to the capital of the country, Santo Domingo, and the popular resorts of Punta Cana, La Romana, Samana and Puerto Plata.