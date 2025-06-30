Polish Orlen no longer supplies Russian oil to Czech Republic — radio

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Poland’s oil and gas concern Orlen has stopped supplying Russian oil to the oil refinery in the Czech town of Litvinov, RMF24 radio reported, citing chief executive officer of the concern Ireneusz Fafara.

"The last contract connecting the concern (Orlen - TASS) with Russian oil expires on Monday," he was quoted as saying.

Fafara called this day a "historic date," adding that "deliveries [of oil] from other directions were maintained." According to Fafara, oil will now be delivered to the Litvinov refinery from the southern direction via the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL).

"Since the start of rejection of Russian oil, we have signed 74 new contracts, all [for oil supplies] from any direction other than Russia," he said.

The first batch of oil via the TAL pipeline arrived at the Litvinov refinery in April.

The Litvinov refinery specialized in refining Russian oil since 1965. Its supplies via the Druzhba pipeline stopped on March 4. In 2024, the Czech Republic imported 42% of the total volume of oil purchased via the Russian Druzhba pipeline.