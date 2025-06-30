Russia’s coal sector to consolidate, small companies to join strong ones

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The current crisis in the coal sector will push companies to consolidation, with small enterprises joining strong ones, while inefficient production capacities contracting, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"In some areas the coal industry will consolidate and small companies will be joining stronger ones, in others inefficient capacities will be contracting. That said, strong efficient enterprises should develop," he explained.

The industry will eventually shift to growth, though the exact timing depends on companies themselves, Islamov added.