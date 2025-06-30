Russian Geographical Society volunteers study moose population, plans on Solovki Islands

ARKHANGELSK, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian Geographical Society (RGS) volunteers for the first time study the moose population and adventive plants on the Solovki Islands.

The Russian Geographical Society volunteers have come to the Solovki for the first time - 14 specialists, supported by the Solovki Museum, will study the archipelago's unique nature for 10 days. Key tasks: to monitor the moose population and to research adventive plant species.

The expedition organizers had received more than 270 applications. RGS selected volunteers whose education provided sufficient skills to carry out the tasks.

According to the Federal Research Center for the Integrated Study of the Arctic, European moose that had not previously inhabited the archipelago appeared there in 2004. The population has been growing constantly. In the summer of 2024, the center's scientists conducted the first expedition to the Bolshoy Solovetsky Island, where they began laying counting routes, assessed moose tracking and the animals' impact on forest ecosystems.