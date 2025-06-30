Mechel expects capital expenditures at almost $120 mln in 2025 — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Capital expenditures of Mechel are expected at 9.4 bln rubles ($119.5 mln) this year, with 7.8 bln rubles to be spent on maintaining main activities, Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said.

"Capital expenditures for this year [are planned at] 9.4 bln rubles, of which 7.8 bln [rubles will be spent] on maintaining the company’s main activities, and 1.6 bln [rubles will be spent] on investment projects that we are simply completing," he told reporters.

In 2024, Mechel’s capital expenditures on upgrade and maintaining main assets amounted to 18 bln rubles, down by 23% compared with 2023.

Mechel brings together producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, high-value-added products, and thermal and electric energy.