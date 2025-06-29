Hainan's city of Sanya establishes direct flights with Vietnam

HAIKOU /China/, June 29. /TASS/. The city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan launched two new flights to Vietnam in June, the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) reported.

Regular flights on the Sanya-Ho Chi Minh City route began on June 15, and the Sanya-Hanoi flight launched on June 16. Flights will operate twice a week in both directions on Airbus A321 aircraft.

The booking rate for the inaugural flights exceeded 95%, indicating high interest in Sanya from the Vietnamese market. The introduction of flights on these routes is the result of the city of Sanya's active efforts in Southeast Asia in recent years. The new direct flights are expected to attract more resources from Southeast Asia and contribute to the development of tourism, cross-border educational programs, and business exchanges.

Sanya is one of the key cities in Hainan's free trade port and is rapidly becoming an international aviation hub. As of June 16, 2025, the city will be connected to 25 global destinations via 31 international routes.

Sanya plans to further diversify its international tourism potential by developing ties with Central Asian markets, particularly by increasing flight frequency on the Sanya-Astana route and expanding contacts with European and American markets.