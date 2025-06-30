Brent oil price down below $66 per barrel on ICE first time since June 6

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2025 delivery has dropped below $66 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since June 6, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 3:26 a.m. Moscow time (12:26 a.m. GMT), the cost of Brent was down by 0.41% to $65.92 per barrel.

By 3:40 a.m. Moscow time (12:40 a.m. GMT), Brent was trading at $65.94 per barrel (-0.38%). At the same time, WTI oil futures for delivery in August 2025 fell by 0.79% to $64.56 per barrel.

By 3:44 a.m. Moscow time (12:44 a.m. GMT), Brent is trading at $66.04 per barrel (-0.23%). At the same time, WTI oil futures for delivery in August 2025 decreased by 0.63% to $64.66 per barrel.