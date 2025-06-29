Aurus branded apparel to be sold in Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Sales of the apparel under the Russian premium brand Aurus will start in Russia, the press service of the ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS.

The market of cashmere knitwear is being proactively developing in Russia at present and many new companies appear. The Aurus Cashmere company was established in fall 2024 to develop, produce and sale clothing under the Aurus brand.

"The women’s and men’s fashion lines has been developed to date, which will go on sale in accordance with the brand promotion strategy," the ministry’s press service said.

Aurus Cashmere is developing international cooperation with partner countries. The premium Mongolian cashmere is used in particular in clothing production, the press service added.

Luxury class vehicles, climate control equipment and bottled water are now being produced under the Aurus brand.