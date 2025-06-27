Russian defense expenditures stand at $172 bln — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia spends 13.5 trillion rubles ($172 bln) our of 223 trillion rubles ($2.84 trillion) of the national GDP for defense needs, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Concerning the expenditures, 6.3% is a lot or a little? 6.3% of the Russian GDP for the defense needs - this totals 13.5 trillion rubles, while our GDP in total is 223 trillion rubles," the president said.

Expenses are huge and pose a problem for the Russian budget but Russia is decently dealing now with that, Putin noted.