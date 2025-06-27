Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss cooperation in several economic sectors

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin have discussed by phone the prospects of increasing bilateral cooperation in a number of economic sectors, the Russian government’s official Telegram channel reported.

"The heads of government discussed topical issues of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to the prospects for expanding cooperation in industry, energy, and environmental protection," the statement said.

In addition, the prime ministers emphasized the importance of deepening Russia and Belarus's integration in the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union.