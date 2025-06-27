Russia ready to increase coal supplies to Turkey

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey noted the stability of Russian coal supplies to Turkey and the readiness of the Russian side to increase them, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

In 2023, Russia exported 100.9 mln tons of coal to China (67.1 mln tons in 2022), 26.2 mln tons to India (20 mln tons), and 27.2 mln tons to Turkey (21.3 mln tons), Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said in an interview with TASS.