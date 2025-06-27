Russia, Turkey may establish working group for IT sector cooperation

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will explore the possibility of establishing a working group on IT to facilitate cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties agreed to consider the possibility of creating a Russian-Turkish Working Group on Information Technology to organize interaction between Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the Directorate of Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority," the protocol said.

The countries expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies between Russia and Turkey and agreed to develop a draft memorandum of understanding between the two agencies.