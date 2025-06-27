Russian stock market declines at the start of main trading session

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline in major indices at the start of the main trading session, while the yuan is gaining ground in early trading on Friday.

According to data from the trading floor as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.36%, standing at 2,787.17 points, while the RTS Index also fell by 0.36%, reaching 1,122.62 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 4.55 kopecks from the previous session’s closing level, reaching 10.961 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline, falling to 2,781.92 points (-0.55%), while the RTS Index dropped to 1,120.5 points (-0.55%). During this period, the yuan’s upward trend slowed, with the rate standing at 10.955 rubles, up 4 kopecks.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and euro since June 13, 2024, following sanctions imposed by the United States against the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the ruble exchange rates against the US dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.