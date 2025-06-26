EU to prepare11 bln euro loan for Kiev from G7-EU plan

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. The European Union plans to issue an 11 billion euro loan to Ukraine from the Group of Seven (G7) as part of a 50 billion euro plan repaid with proceeds from reinvestment of frozen Russian assets, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We are ready to fund the remaining 11 billion euros of the G7 loans because we know how important it is for Ukraine to ask for this money," she said at a press conference following the EU summit.

Kiev has already received 39 billion euros from the EU and G7 program agreed upon at the end of 2023 and providing for repayment by 2042 at the expense of income from reinvestment of Russian assets.

Von der Leyen also promised Kiev continued military and financial assistance. She said that on May 9, Ukraine received 1 billion euros from the European Union for its military industry, also thanks to the income from frozen Russian assets.

The EC head actually confirmed that the participants of the EU summit were unable to decide on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's admission to the EU, which was blocked by Hungary. Von der Leyen called on the countries of the union to fulfill their obligations to Ukraine.