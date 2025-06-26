Gasoline prices in the green on SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/.Gasoline prices had a small uptick on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) on Thursday, according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices added 0.45% to 66,974 rubles ($851.6) per metric ton. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.66% to 63,188 rubles ($803.4) per metric ton. The fuel prices are close to maximums of this year

Jet fuel prices lost 0.97% down to 70,191 rubles ($892.4) per metric ton. Summer grade diesel fuel prices lost 0.1% to 56,784 rubles ($722) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved up by 1.15% to 17,444 rubles ($221.8) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices surged by 0.28% to 22,676 rubles ($288.3) per metric ton.

The gasoline export ban is currently in effect for traders until the end of summer.