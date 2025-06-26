Transit within North-South corridor required both via Iran and Mongolia — RSPP

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. It is necessary to work out additional directions for transit of cargoes within the North-South transport corridor, with not only Iran but also Mongolia involved, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin said.

"Transport, logistics infrastructure, the potential of transit through the territory of our countries is an important area of development. We traditionally talk about the development of international transport corridors North-South and East-West. But North-South, for example, does not imply only, say, corridors from the Russian North-West through Azerbaijan, or Turkmenistan, or the Caspian Sea to Iran and further on to Bandar Abbas or Mumbai. We should also look at these meridian directions of transport flows in other directions, where Mongolia could become a transit territory," he said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk.

This requires modernization of checkpoints and investments in the development of transport infrastructure, Shokhin added.